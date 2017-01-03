Auburn receivers share early thoughts on new quarterback Jarrett Stidham
Quarterback Jarrett Stidham throws during Auburn's practice on Dec. 20, 2016 in Auburn, Ala. Auburn's prized signee in the 2017 recruiting class officially arrived on the Plains as five-star quarterback Jarrett Stidham was one of the Tigers' early enrollees to move into dorms this weekend.
