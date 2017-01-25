Auburn OT Robert Leff added to 2017 Senior Bowl roster
Auburn officials confirm RT Robert Leff, who started 13 games for Auburn, will be the third Tigers player at Senior Bowl Auburn OT Robert Leff added to 2017 Senior Bowl roster Auburn officials confirm RT Robert Leff, who started 13 games for Auburn, will be the third Tigers player at Senior Bowl Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2ktjQCf Auburn offensive tackle Robert Leff practices before the 2017 Sugar Bowl at Tulane University on Dec. 28, 2016. Leff was added to the 2017 Senior Bowl roster Tuesday.
