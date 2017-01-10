Auburn football: Ashley ends recruitment: - I love Auburn'
The five-star offensive tackle prospect confirmed Sunday following his official visit to Auburn that he wasn't wavering from the school he initially picked in May 2015. "Recruiting sometimes is very stressful, you know? I love Auburn.
