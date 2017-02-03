Auburn eyeing a few uncommitted prospects on signing day

Most of Auburn's class is set with 20 commitments, which were mostly set long before Wednesday's signing day. Four-star linebacker prospect Tyler Taylor, four-star defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant and three-star defensive lineman Tyrone Truesdell will announce their decisions before lunch, well before Malzahn's 3 p.m. news conference to discuss the recruiting class.

