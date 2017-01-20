An early look at Dolphinsa options for 22nd pick in first round
With the Dolphins set to pick 22nd in the April 28 NFL Draft, exploring players at need positions who could be available in that range: - Linebacker : Two outside linebackers to keep in mind: UF's Jarrad Davis , and UCLA outside linebacker Takkarist McKinley . McKinley had a terrific season at UCLA, with 10 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, six passes defended and three forced fumbles.
