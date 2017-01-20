After 2016 debut, Auburn freshman receivers need to be 'more aggressive' in 2017

Auburn's unheralded receiving corps was overcome with an influx of youth this season, as freshmen accounted for 40 percent of the Tigers' receiving yards and 31 percent of the team's receptions in the passing game. Much of that production came from true freshman receivers Eli Stove and Kyle Davis, who combined for 35 catches, 472 yards and a pair of touchdowns this past season.

