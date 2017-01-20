2017 NFL Draft: Exploring Historically Deep Pass-Rushing Class
Outside of quarterback, the next most important positions in the NFL are line-of-scrimmage defenders. If you look at the highest average salaries in the league, the top 32 contracts in the NFL are all either passers or some form of line-of-scrimmage defenders, either an interior lineman or edge-rusher, per In a class where the quarterback pool is a bit volatile, and has only altered even more with the Clemson Tigers' Watson's performance in a national title win against the Alabama Crimson Tide, it's quite possible teams turn to defenders early on in the coming 2017 NFL draft.
