2016 Position Breakdown: Defensive line

2016 Position Breakdown: Defensive line

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Detroit Lions

Hyder, who spent most of the 2015 season on the practice squad, made the 53-man roster out of training camp and ended up leading the Lions in sacks this season with 8.0. That's 3.5 more than the next man on the list, defensive end Rookie A'Shawn Robinson looks to be the real deal inside at defensive tackle. After adjusting from a two-gap scheme in college to more of an attacking defense in Detroit, Robinson, a second-round pick, earned a starting spot alongside The bad : The Lions struggled to consistently rush the passer and stop the run through the course of the entire season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Lions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn... Nov '16 Jesus 1
2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16) Apr '16 Anonymous 1
News The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07) Mar '16 Fart news 49,309
News Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15) Sep '15 Fart news 1
News Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
News Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15) Feb '15 Roger Badell 1
See all Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,378 • Total comments across all topics: 278,038,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC