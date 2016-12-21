Why the Sugar Bowl will be extra special for Auburn's Josh Holsey
Josh Holsey has been at Auburn since 2012, gone through several ups and downs, but has yet to experience something several of his teammates have -- playing in a bowl game. The fifth-senior will finally get that opportunity in New Orleans Monday night when the Tigers face off with Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl.
