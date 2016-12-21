Trovon Reed's first NFL interception left him in tears
San Diego Chargers cornerback Trovon Reed holds on to an interception during an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego. After bouncing through three NFL practice squads as an undrafted rookie and getting cut five times since leaving Auburn , cornerback Trovon Reed has played in the past three games with the San Diego Chargers defense.
