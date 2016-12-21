Sugar Bowl welcomes Auburn to New Orleans
Auburn arrived Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 for the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans to a five-piece brass band and dancers welcoming them to the team hotel. Auburn players Maurice Swain, left, and Tray Matthews, dance their way to dinner at the team hotel in New Orleans Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
