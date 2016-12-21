Reese Dismukes getting another NFL opportunity
Center Reese Dismukes is over the ball for the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 9, 2015. Last season, former Auburn All-American Reese Dismukes went to Super Bowl 50 as a member of the Carolina practice squad when the Panthers played the Denver Broncos.
