Non-playoff Sugar Bowl far from meaningless for Auburn, Oklahoma
The ring that belongs to his father came from when he played for Southern Cal and beat Ohio State in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day in 1985. The younger Cox would like nothing more than to earn a ring of his own, from playing Monday in the Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn...
|Nov '16
|Jesus
|1
|2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,309
|Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|1
|Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Roger Badell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC