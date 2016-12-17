Malzahn hints Sugar Bowl could be Carl Lawson's last game at Auburn
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn repeats to the media "he went through Senior Day" when asked about Carl Lawson's future. Malzahn hints Sugar Bowl could be Carl Lawson's last game at Auburn Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn repeats to the media "he went through Senior Day" when asked about Carl Lawson's future.
