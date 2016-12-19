Kerryon Johnson - extremely happy' to see Kamryn Pettway returning fora
Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson says "it's scary to think about" a full healthy season of Pettway and Johnson in 2017. Kerryon Johnson 'extremely happy' to see Kamryn Pettway returning for 2017 season Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson says "it's scary to think about" a full healthy season of Pettway and Johnson in 2017.
