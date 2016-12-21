How Sean White is approaching competition with Jarrett Stidham for Auburn starting quarterback job

Auburn's starting quarterback has been counted out time and again, from his time as an unheralded recruit when he won MVP honors at both the Under Armour All-American game and the Elite 11 QB competition to his initial role as a backup to Jeremy Johnson and then in the three-man competition when John Franklin III transferred to Auburn last off-season. As White prepares to face former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the toughest competition for the starting job to date this off-season, he's resorting to his tried and true method of coping with competition.

