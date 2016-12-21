How Sean White is approaching competi...

How Sean White is approaching competition with Jarrett Stidham for Auburn starting quarterback job

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Auburn's starting quarterback has been counted out time and again, from his time as an unheralded recruit when he won MVP honors at both the Under Armour All-American game and the Elite 11 QB competition to his initial role as a backup to Jeremy Johnson and then in the three-man competition when John Franklin III transferred to Auburn last off-season. As White prepares to face former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the toughest competition for the starting job to date this off-season, he's resorting to his tried and true method of coping with competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn... Nov '16 Jesus 1
2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16) Apr '16 Anonymous 1
News The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07) Mar '16 Fart news 49,309
News Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15) Sep '15 Fart news 1
News Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
News Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15) Feb '15 Roger Badell 1
See all Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,509,714

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC