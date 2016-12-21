How Auburn backup offensive lineman Marquel Harrell brings the 'funk'

Auburn offensive lineman Marquel Harrell blocks for Auburn running back Kam Martin Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, during the second half at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. From his active and usually entertaining social media accounts to the colorful floral design sport coat and bow tie he wore to Auburn's team banquet earlier this month, the 6-foot-3, 318-pound offensive guard makes his presence known.

