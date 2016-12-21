Grambling St blocks kick, stops North...

Grambling St blocks kick, stops North Carolina Central 10-9

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Star Tribune

Grambling State won the Celebration Bowl when it blocked an extra-point kick set back 15 yards by an excessive celebration with just over two minutes left, holding off North Carolina Central 10-9 Saturday. Joseph McWilliams surged in and swatted Brandon McLaren's 35-yard try with 2:14 remaining to preserve the Tigers' edge.

