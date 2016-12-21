Former Auburn wide receiver Trovon Reed makes the most of his first NFL action at cornerback
San Diego Chargers cornerback Trovon Reed leaps for the end zone after getting past Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and wide receiver Philly Brown on an interception return during an NFL game in Charlotte, N.C., on Dec. 11, 2016. San Diego Chargers cornerback Trovon Reed has lined up in the secondary of an NFL defense in one game, and he owns an interception in the end zone off the league's 2015 MVP.
