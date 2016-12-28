Denver Broncos: DeMarcus Ware to IR and other roster moves
The Denver Broncos placed pass rusher DeMarcus Ware on injured reserve, potentially having played his last game with the team. Other moves were made The Denver Broncos made some tough roster decisions on Wednesday afternoon, sending future Hall of Fame pass rusher DeMarcus Ware and special teams captain Kayvon Webster to injured reserve while promoting a couple of practice squad players.
Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn...
|Nov '16
|Jesus
|1
|2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,309
|Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|1
|Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Roger Badell
|1
