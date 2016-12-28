Denver Broncos: DeMarcus Ware to IR and other roster moves

The Denver Broncos placed pass rusher DeMarcus Ware on injured reserve, potentially having played his last game with the team. Other moves were made The Denver Broncos made some tough roster decisions on Wednesday afternoon, sending future Hall of Fame pass rusher DeMarcus Ware and special teams captain Kayvon Webster to injured reserve while promoting a couple of practice squad players.

