Daniel Carlson: Kicker follows heart in delaying NFL career
Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson explained his decision to stay at Auburn for his senior season after practice Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Auburn defensive back Josh Holsey talked about preparations for the Sugar Bowl, Ole Miss hiring Wes McGriff and the future of the secondary after practice Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.
