Cassanova McKinzy gets another NFL opportunity
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Cassanova McKinzy warms up before an NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., on Aug. 20, 2016. Former Auburn linebacker Cassanova McKinzy is back in the NFL after the Los Angeles Rams signed him for their practice squad on Tuesday.
