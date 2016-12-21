Broncos sign three players to practice squad
The Broncos signed wide receiver Hunter Sharp, center Reese Dismukes and defensive tackle Iosia Iosia to the the practice squad, Head Coach Gary Kubiak announced Wednesday. Sharp, a Utah State product, signed with the Eagles as a rookie free agent.
