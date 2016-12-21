Auburn's top NFL draft prospects have not considered sitting out Sugar Bowl
LSU's Leonard Fournette and Stanford's Christian McCaffrey may have started a new trend in college football when the two stars announced this week that they would sit out their teams' respective bowl games in order to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft. Neither of Auburn's projected early-round draft prospects, defensive linemen Carl Lawson and Montravius Adams, have expressed a desire to sit out the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2 against Oklahoma, according to coach Gus Malzahn.
