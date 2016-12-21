Auburn's offensive line will 'try to get' Kerryon Johnson to 1,000 yards in Sugar Bowl

Alex Kozan doesn't chase stats, but the fifth-year senior offensive lineman has some motivation to do it during the Sugar Bowl. With Auburn on the precipice of having two 1,000-yard running backs for the first time since 1979, Kozan posed a question to reporters Saturday during Auburn's offensive media day: "How many yards does Kerryon need for 1,000?" he asked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.