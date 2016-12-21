Auburn's defense used to facing 'two-headed monsters' in backfield
Much of the talk in the month-long leadup to the Sugar Bowl has been on Auburn's defense against Oklahoma's passing attack, which is fueled by Heisman finalists Baker Mayfield and Dede Westbrook. While slowing the Sooners' passing game will be vital for Auburn, linebacker Tre' Williams knows the real secret to Oklahoma's offensive success.
