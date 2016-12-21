Auburn notebook: Tigers land QB prospect; Lawson, Smith mum on NFL
The Tigers program picked up a pledge from three-star quarterback Malik Willis on Friday just a day after he renounced his commitment to Virginia Tech and Auburn provided a scholarship offer. According to multiple published reports, Willis, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect, was likely to be signed to play defensive back at Virginia Tech but was more enthusiastic about playing quarterback in the Southeastern Conference.
