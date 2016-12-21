Auburn 'not ready' to name punt returner for Sugar Bowl
Auburn's Stephen Roberts returns a punt against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. As senior Marcus Davis attempts to come back from the shoulder injury he sustained against Georgia , Auburn's plans at punt return for the Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma remain up in the air.
