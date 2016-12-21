Auburn freshman Antwuan Jackson could help depth at defensive tackle in 2017
Auburn defensive lineman Antwuan Jackson Jr. and defensive lineman Derrick Brown work out Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016, during fall football practice at the Auburn Athletic Complex in Auburn, Ala. Auburn's depth at defensive line was one of the biggest strengths on a defense that surprised many with its renaissance under first-year defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.
