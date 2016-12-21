Auburn DL Carl Lawson focused on Auburn not possible NFL future

The fourth-year junior kept his answers short and to the point when asked about his postseason plans - has Auburn's sack leader made a decision about entering the NFL draft? Does he have a timetable for making an announcement? Something coach Gus Malzahn said his star defender is planning to do in the "near future." Lawson was slightly more forthcoming discussing how defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and defensive line coach Rodney Garner have helped him prepare for a potential pro career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.