Auburn DL Carl Lawson focused on Aubu...

Auburn DL Carl Lawson focused on Auburn not possible NFL future

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The fourth-year junior kept his answers short and to the point when asked about his postseason plans - has Auburn's sack leader made a decision about entering the NFL draft? Does he have a timetable for making an announcement? Something coach Gus Malzahn said his star defender is planning to do in the "near future." Lawson was slightly more forthcoming discussing how defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and defensive line coach Rodney Garner have helped him prepare for a potential pro career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn... Nov '16 Jesus 1
2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16) Apr '16 Anonymous 1
News The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07) Mar '16 Fart news 49,309
News Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15) Sep '15 Fart news 1
News Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
News Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15) Feb '15 Roger Badell 1
See all Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,263 • Total comments across all topics: 277,475,357

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC