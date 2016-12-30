Alabama vs. Washington: How do they match up?

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts tries to break a tackle against Auburn's Johnathan Ford on Nov. 26. Most intriguing story line: While at Boise State , Chris Petersen coached the Broncos to an unexpected win over Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl , the first of several upsets his team would score against brand-name schools. Now, in his third season at Washington, Petersen will be looking to deliver a similar shock to top-ranked Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.