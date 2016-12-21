AL.com All-Access: More players should skip bowl games
LSU running back Leonard Fournette walks off the field after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Fournette is skipping LSU's bowl game to avoid injury and prepare for the NFL Draft.
Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions
|The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn...
|Nov '16
|Jesus
|1
|2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,309
|Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|1
|Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Roger Badell
|1
