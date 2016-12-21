Adams focused on final game at Auburn
In the era of players skipping bowl games to prepare for the future, Montravius Adams is concerned with securing his past. The senior defensive tackle said Tuesday the most striking memory of something about which you're emotional is likely to be of your last time doing it.
