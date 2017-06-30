Wizards have breathing room in East a...

Wizards have breathing room in East after stars head west

2 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

There's been a migration this offseason of NBA talent to the west - a movement that could open up the Eastern Conference this season for hopefuls like the Washington Wizards . Chicago's Jimmy Butler, part of a blockbuster trade, was shipped off to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Chicago, IL

