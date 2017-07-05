Washington Wizards plan to match Otto...

Washington Wizards plan to match Otto Porter Jr.'s max offer from Brooklyn Nets

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Restricted free agent forward Otto Porter Jr. and the Brooklyn Nets reached agreement on an offer sheet that would pay him the maximum of $106 million over four years, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. The Washington Wizards have the right to match the offer to keep the 24-year-old Porter, and they have made it known they planned to do exactly that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,933 • Total comments across all topics: 282,248,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC