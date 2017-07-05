Washington Wizards plan to match Otto Porter Jr.'s max offer from Brooklyn Nets
Restricted free agent forward Otto Porter Jr. and the Brooklyn Nets reached agreement on an offer sheet that would pay him the maximum of $106 million over four years, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. The Washington Wizards have the right to match the offer to keep the 24-year-old Porter, and they have made it known they planned to do exactly that.
