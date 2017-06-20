Washington Wizards' Bojan Bogdanovic Receiving Interest from...
Washington Wizards bench sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic is receiving interest from three teams, according to a report Saturday. Bogdanovic is a restricted free agent, meaning Washington can match any offer, but the team may find itself unable to, depending on the contract it gives to Otto Porter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiz of Awes.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC