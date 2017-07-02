Source: P.J. Tucker to sign with Hous...

Source: P.J. Tucker to sign with Houston Rockets

13 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

A person with knowledge of the situation says forward P.J. Tucker has agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal with the Houston Rockets. Tucker will give Houston another defensive-minded player on what was one of the NBA's most potent offensive teams last season.

