Potential Rotation for next season given Meeks, Oubre and Otto stepping up, and a healthy Mahinmi
Here is my current projection : Oubre will take another step forward, Otto with his fat new contract will get roughly the same minutes as John and Brad, and if we can actually rotate our starters then we don't need too much more bench scoring given that Frazier has some scoring to his game. Stagger the starters and you get: 1st: Sub Keef and Beal for Oubre and Meeks at 6 mins left in the 1st.
Washington Wizards Discussions
