Potential Rotation for next season gi...

Potential Rotation for next season given Meeks, Oubre and Otto stepping up, and a healthy Mahinmi

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bullets Forever

Here is my current projection : Oubre will take another step forward, Otto with his fat new contract will get roughly the same minutes as John and Brad, and if we can actually rotate our starters then we don't need too much more bench scoring given that Frazier has some scoring to his game. Stagger the starters and you get: 1st: Sub Keef and Beal for Oubre and Meeks at 6 mins left in the 1st.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,669 • Total comments across all topics: 282,212,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC