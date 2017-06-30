Pacers Make Paul George Trade Official

Pacers Make Paul George Trade Official

The Paul George era is officially over as the NBA approved the trade that sent the four-time All-Star to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Though the trade was made on June 30 the deal couldn't be completed during the NBA's moratorium period, which ran from July 1 to the July 6 at 11:01am central time.

