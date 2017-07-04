Nets sign Otto Porter Jr. to four-yea...

Nets sign Otto Porter Jr. to four-year, $106 million offer sheet

23 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Wizards' restricted free agent Otto Porter Jr. has reached agreement on a four-year, $106M max deal with Nets on Tuesday, according to The Vertical . This does not guarantee that Porter will become a Nets because Washington has the opportunity to match the offer sheet.

