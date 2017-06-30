NBA Free Agency: Wizards reportedly have interest in Jamal Crawford
The Wizards may not be done with free agency moves just yet. According to Marc Spears of ESPN, the team could be looking to make a move for Sixth Man of the Year, Jamal Crawford : With Lakers interest dying on both sides, source says Crawford is expected to have interest from T-Wolves, Cavs & Wizards after bought out.
