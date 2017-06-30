Mystics at Sparks Preview: Washington visits the reigning champs on Sunday

The Mystics take on the 2016 WNBA champion L.A. Sparks on the road this Sunday. When: Sunday, July 2 at 5:00 p.m. Where: The Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA Streaming: WNBA League Pass / Monumental Sports / SPECSN After leading the Belgium National Team to a EuroBasket bronze medal , Emma Meesseman is back in the United States and will likely play against the Sparks on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.