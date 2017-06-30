Mike Scott signs minimum deal with the Washington Wizards

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Twitter today that former Virginia basketball standout Mike Scott is close to finalizing a minimum deal with the Washington Wizards . Scott, who played with the Atlanta Hawks from 2012 to early 2017, was traded to the Phoenix Suns in February and then promptly waived as he was bogged down in serious legal trouble stemming from a 2015 arrest.

