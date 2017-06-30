Kings land veteran free agents Zach R...

Kings land veteran free agents Zach Randolph, George Hill

2 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

The Sacramento Kings added veteran help to their young roster on Tuesday by agreeing to free-agent contracts with forward Zach Randolph and point guard George Hill. Randolph left Memphis for a $24 million, two-year deal to reunite with former Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger in Sacramento, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press.

