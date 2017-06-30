John Wall trying to recruit Paul Geor...

John Wall trying to recruit Paul George to Wizards

Washington Wizards All-Star guard John Wall told ESPN's The Undefeated that he is recruiting Indiana Pacers small forward Paul George , in hopes that George will push for a trade to the nation's capital. George has no intention of staying with the Pacers beyond the expiration of his current contract in June 2018.

