Jodie Meeks, Washington Wizards agree to deal in free agency
Jodie Meeks, Washington Wizards agree to deal in free agency The agency that represents Jodie Meeks says the free-agent shooting guard has agreed to join the Washington Wizards Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2uyH7b1 FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Orlando Magic's Jodie Meeks drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. The agency that represents Meeks says the free-agent shooting guard has agreed to join the Washington Wizards.
