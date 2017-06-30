Free agency rumor: Magic interested i...

Free agency rumor: Magic interested in Trey Burke

Wizards reporter Chase Hughes of CSN reported Thursday morning that the Magic are among teams interested in free agent point guard Trey Burke . Former Wizards point guard Trey Burke has drawn interest from multiple teams on a 1-year deal including the Orlando Magic, CSN has learned.

