Wizards sign Jaleel Roberts to Summer League deal, according to report

17 hrs ago

The Wizards are bringing back a familiar face from Summer League past to help fill a spot on their 2017 roster. Jaleel Roberts , who played for the Vegas team in 2015, will be playing for the team again this summer according to Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders .

Chicago, IL

