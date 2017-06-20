Wizards become the 27th NBA franchise...

Wizards become the 27th NBA franchise to buy a G League affiliate

11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

During his rookie season with the Washington Wizards, Sheldon Mac played several games in the minor-league system but had to join the affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers because Washington did not own a team. Beginning in the 2018-19 season, the Wizards will add an NBA G League team.

