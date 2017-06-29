Why rookie center is - literally - Charlotte Hornetsa next big thing in summer league

The 2017 NBA draft was the Year of the Freshman: Ten of the first 11 picks spent a single season in college basketball and the other - Frank Ntilikina - was a teenage French pro. Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski says he defined the other extreme: Age 24 and a fifth-year senior who redshirted his first season in Spokane, Wash.

